Almost half a billion euros in the vault: Barca formalizes XXL agreement with Spotify

The sponsorship contract between FC Barcelona and online music listening platform Spotify, which was unveiled by the Catalan club on 15 March, was approved by an absolute majority on Sunday by representatives of the society, supporters-shareholders of Constituency Blagrana.

For this first online vote in the history of the Catalan club, 901 of the 4,478 representatives of the society logged in to take part in the vote. 625 approved the deal with Spotify, 49 voted against it, and 27 voted blank. The agreement was therefore approved by an absolute majority.

No figures have been officially released in compliance with the confidentiality agreement with the Swedish audio streaming giant, but according to the Catalan press, the total amount of the agreement is 435 million euros. In return, Spotify will be able to put its name on the match shirts of the men’s and women’s first teams until 2026 (240 M EUR), training shirts …