Two-time F1 world champion Enstone is contesting the second season of his third stint at the team, with whom he won his two championship titles in 2005 and ’06.

After scoring a podium in Qatar in 2021 and teammate Esteban Ocon’s pursuit of securing his first win by defending against Lewis Hamilton in Hungary last year, Alonso initially decided to stay at Alpine for 2022 after a penning. took his one year contract extension for One season deal.

It followed two years away from F1 at the end of his rocky McLaren tenure, with the Spaniard pursuing the coveted Triple Crown by competing in the Dakar Rally, as well as racing at the Le Mans 24 Hours and the Indianapolis 500.

But Alonso – who, as the oldest driver on the grid, will be 41 at the end of his current deal -…