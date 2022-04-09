Alonso plans to stay in Formula 1 for “two or three more years”

Fernando Alonso talks about his future at a press conference. The Spaniard still wants to remain in Formula 1 at the end of the season. Here we know.

on the occasion of this Friday Australian Grand Prix Press Conference, Fernando Alonso Asked about his future. At the time of writing, the Spaniard has only signed no contract beyond the 2022 season. Eventually, the alpine driver will find himself next year without steering wheel, Returning to the discipline, in 2021, the double world champion did not hide his desire to continue the adventure in the queen category.

The double world champion was specifically questioned about his age (40 years old), and the younger generation who are under pressure to prove themselves in a Formula 1 car. To which, the one who nicknamed the bull of Asturias replied: