In the middle of the Oscars ceremony, Will Smith slaps Chris Rock after a bad joke about his wife Jada Smith's bald head. The latter is prone to alopecia, a pathology that results in significant hair loss.

A joke that didn’t pass. Actor Will Smith took to the stage to slap Chris Rock just minutes before he received the Oscar. The latter made fun of his wife’s bald head, comparing her to a science fiction character.