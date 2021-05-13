Alphawave’s London Debut Falls Victim to Global Tech Selloff – Yahoo Finance

(Bloomberg) — Alphawave IP Group Plc sank as much as 20% after its initial public offering in London, after investors deemed its valuation too high during a global selloff in tech stocks.

The U.S. Nasdaq 100 benchmark is set for its worst weekly drop since October, with investors exiting tech stocks on concerns that inflation and possible higher interest rates will eat into future profits.

Despite a key time for the global semiconductor industry, which is facing major chip shortages, Alphawave’s share slump is the latest disappointment for the U.K., whose lobbying efforts to get more tech companies to list in London has had a mixed record this year.

The Canadian company, which makes technology to improve semiconductor power efficiency and speed, said it preferred London as a venue because of its record of listing large semiconductor companies, such as Arm Group and Imagination Technologies Group Plc.

The share dip is similar to declines from food-delivery app Deliveroo Plc, which also debuted during a poor week for technology stocks in March and hasn’t yet recovered.

Alphawave raised 856 million pounds ($1.2 billion) on the London Stock Exchange on Thursday, after pricing shares at the upper half of the marketed range, valuing the company at 3.1 billion pounds.

“It is a good company, growing fast and in an interesting area, but priced too high,” said Gavin Launder, a fund manager at Legal & General Investment Management who decided against participating in the IPO on valuation grounds. “I didn’t think it would fall that sharply, but it has launched into a market where tech stocks are under pressure.”

Launder compared the performance to cybersecurity company Darktrace Plc, which surged in trading last month after cutting its valuation by about half in the run up to its IPO.

Representatives for Alphawave didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

“With IPOs, timing is everything and Alphawave launches onto the market on a tide of demand for semiconductors, with shortages of chips disrupting production of cars and electronic goods across the world,” Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown Plc, wrote in a note.

Alphawave shares fell 16% to 345.80 pence as of 9:21 a.m. in London on Thursday, down from the IPO price of 410 pence a share. The shares earlier fell as low as 328.15 pence.

The company raised 360 million pounds from the IPO, while existing shareholders accounted for the rest, according to a statement Thursday. If there’s sufficient demand, underwriters may place as many as 31.3 million additional shares.

Barclays Plc and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are joint global coordinators, while BMO Capital Markets is joint bookrunner.

