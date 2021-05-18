Alphonse Puthren Wiki, Biography, Age, Movies, Images

Alphonse Puthren Details
Alphonse Puthren was born on 10 February 1984 in Aluva, Kochi, Kerala, India. Alphonse Puthren family is now residing in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India. His father name is Puthren Paul and his mother name is Daisy Chacko. Alphonse Puthren wife name is Aleena Mary Antony they both got married in the year 2015. He did his schooling in Amrita Vidyalayam, Perumbavoor, Kerala and he did his graduation in MES College Marampally, Aluva, Kerala. Then he did his Diploma in Filmmaking from S. A. E. College, Chennai.
Once after his graduation, he started taking short films and music videos. Then in the year 2008, he made his short film Cling Cling after this movie he moved and started his work for the movie Neram, which is a short film, in the movie Vijay Sethupathi plays a pivotal role. Later he also made his music video Flavours and he took more short films with Bobby Simha, Nivin Pauly, and Rajeev Pillai. He entered into the field of advertising just by directing the commercials like Bangs Fried Chicken, a fast-food chain. In the year 2013, he made his debut feature film Neram in this movie Nivin Pauly, Nazriya nazim and Bobby Simha appeared in a lead role.
Then in the year 2015, he directed a movie named Premam which starred Nivin Pauly, where he is the screenplay, editing, and acting and he also appeared in a cameo role in the film. It is one of the blockbusters at the box office and it has become one of the highest-grossing Malayalam films. He said that his third directorial movie will be in Tamil. Moreover, he edited the trailers of Thattathin Marayathu which is directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan, and the movie Oppam which is directed by Priyadarshan.
Alphonse Puthren Biography
|Name
|Alphonse Puthren
|Real Name
|Alphonse Puthren
|Nickname
|Alphonse
|Profession
|Indian film actor and director
|Date of Birth
|10 February 1984
|Age
|34
|Zodiac sign
|Yet to be Updated
|Father Name
|Puthren Paul
|Mother Name
|Daisy Chacko
|Religion
|Christianity
|Educational Qualification
|Bachelors in Computer Applications (BCA)
|School
|Amrita Vidyalayam, Perumbavoor, Kerala
|College
|MES College Marampally, Aluva, Kerala
|Hobbies
|Reading Books, Listening Music, Scriptwriting,
|Hometown
|Aluva, Kochi, Kerala, India
|Nationality
|Indian
|Married
|Yes
|Wife Name
|Aleena Mary Antony
|Current City
|Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/alphonseputhren
Twitter: Yet to be updated
Instagram: Yet to be updated
Alphonse Puthren Filmography
|If not.
|Year
|Film
|Language
|Cast
|1
|2013
|Neram
|Malayalam
Tamil
|Nivin Pauly, Nazriya Nazim, Siju Wilson
|2
|2015
|Premam
|Malayalam
|Nivin Pauly, Anupama Parameswaran, Madonna Sebastian, Sai Pallavi, Krishna Shankar
As Actor
|Year
|Title
|Role
|Language
|2015
|Premam
|Roney Varghese
|Malayalam
|2015
|Chennai Ungalai Anbudan Varaverkirathu
|Dilli
|Tamil
As producer
|Year
|Title
|Language
|Cast
|2018
|Thobama
|Malayalam
|Honorable Mention, Krishna Shankar, Siju Wilson
Shortfilms
|Film
|Language
|Notes
|Neram
|Tamil
|Director
|The Angel
|Tamil
|Director & Editor
|Eli – a se * and tale
|Tamil
|Director & Editor
|Reg:We
|Silent
|Editor
|Black & White
|Tamil
|Editor
Check out the latest photos of director Alphonse,