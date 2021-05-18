ENTERTAINMENT

Alphonse Puthren Wiki, Biography, Age, Movies, Images

Alphonse Puthren Details

Alphonse Puthren was born on 10 February 1984 in Aluva, Kochi, Kerala, India. Alphonse Puthren family is now residing in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India. His father name is Puthren Paul and his mother name is Daisy Chacko.  Alphonse Puthren wife name is Aleena Mary Antony they both got married in the year 2015. He did his schooling in Amrita Vidyalayam, Perumbavoor, Kerala and he did his graduation in MES College Marampally, Aluva, Kerala. Then he did his Diploma in Filmmaking from S. A. E. College, Chennai.

Once after his graduation, he started taking short films and music videos. Then in the year 2008, he made his short film Cling Cling after this movie he moved and started his work for the movie Neram, which is a short film, in the movie Vijay Sethupathi plays a pivotal role. Later he also made his music video Flavours and he took more short films with Bobby Simha, Nivin Pauly, and Rajeev Pillai. He entered into the field of advertising just by directing the commercials like Bangs Fried Chicken, a fast-food chain. In the year 2013, he made his debut feature film Neram in this movie Nivin Pauly, Nazriya nazim and Bobby Simha appeared in a lead role.

Alphonse Puthren Wiki

Then in the year 2015, he directed a movie named Premam which starred Nivin Pauly, where he is the screenplay, editing, and acting and he also appeared in a cameo role in the film. It is one of the blockbusters at the box office and it has become one of the highest-grossing Malayalam films.  He said that his third directorial movie will be in Tamil. Moreover, he edited the trailers of Thattathin Marayathu which is directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan, and the movie Oppam which is directed by Priyadarshan.

Alphonse Puthren Biography

Name Alphonse Puthren
Real Name Alphonse Puthren
Nickname Alphonse
Profession Indian film actor and director
Date of Birth 10 February 1984
Age 34
Zodiac sign Yet to be Updated
Father Name Puthren Paul
Mother Name Daisy Chacko
Religion Christianity
Educational Qualification Bachelors in Computer Applications (BCA)
School Amrita Vidyalayam, Perumbavoor, Kerala
College MES College Marampally, Aluva, Kerala
Hobbies Reading Books, Listening Music, Scriptwriting,
Hometown Aluva, Kochi, Kerala, India
Nationality Indian
Married Yes
Wife Name Aleena Mary Antony
Current City Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/alphonseputhren

Twitter: Yet to be updated

Instagram: Yet to be updated

Alphonse Puthren Filmography

If not. Year Film Language Cast
1 2013 Neram Malayalam
Tamil		 Nivin Pauly, Nazriya Nazim, Siju Wilson
2 2015 Premam Malayalam Nivin Pauly, Anupama Parameswaran, Madonna Sebastian, Sai Pallavi, Krishna Shankar

As Actor

Year Title Role Language
2015 Premam Roney Varghese Malayalam
2015 Chennai Ungalai Anbudan Varaverkirathu Dilli Tamil

As producer

Year Title Language Cast
2018 Thobama Malayalam Honorable Mention, Krishna Shankar, Siju Wilson

Shortfilms

Film Language Notes
Neram Tamil Director
The Angel Tamil Director & Editor
Eli – a se * and tale Tamil Director & Editor
Reg:We Silent Editor
Black & White Tamil Editor

Check out the latest photos of director Alphonse,

Alphonse Puthren
Alphonse Puthren
Alphonse Puthren
Alphonse Puthren
Alphonse Puthren
Alphonse Puthren
Alphonse Puthren
Alphonse Puthren
