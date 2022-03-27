Alvarado suffered his worst defeat against Chacarita in the «Dario La Capital de Mar del Plata’ category

Alvarado hit hard, defended himself to the rescue, and took pineapple after pineapple. After their worst production in the category, the Mar del Plata team fell heavily and worryingly 5–0 as the visitors to Chacarita, within the framework of the eighth date of first national football.

Despite the controversial game that opened the game, the Mar del Plata team fell without discussion. Because of how he defended himself, the opponent’s goal was a matter of time. In fact, they came one after the other. And the local also had many chances to score more.

But the game started differently. Alvarado completed the goal a minute later, something that almost did not happen against Braun d’Adrogue. Tried Ponce from medium distance…