Alvin Kamara Hasn’t Spent Any Saints Money, Lives Only Off Endorsement Deals

New Orleans Saints Pro Bowl RB Alvin Kamara signed a huge 5-year, $75 million extension last year, but all of that money is tucked away in the bank…every cent. And that’s exactly where he intends for it to stay until he’s done playing in the NFL.

In a recent interview with Uninterrupted’s “Kneading Dough”, Alvin Kamara says that he doesn’t spend any of his NFL money. Instead, he says he lives only off the money he makes from endorsements.

Not only has Kamara not spent any money from his multi-million dollar contract extension, but he says he hasn’t spent any of his rookie contract money, not even his $972,772 signing bonus.

According to ibtimes.com, Alvin Kamara has earned $18,713,272 to date playing for the Saints.

I can’t imagine being 25 years old, having close to $20 million in the bank with millions more on the way, and having enough discipline not to spend it.

The reason why he’s decided to carefully hold on to his money is even more endearing.

In his interview with Uninterrupted, Kamara says “I’ve always known the value of a dollar. As a kid I saw my mom work multiple jobs only to be able to afford the bare essentials. It would be a shame if I got this and lost it.”

Well Mr. Kamara, not only did your mother work hard for you when you were a kid, but she clearly also worked hard at raising an incredible human being.