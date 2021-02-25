Always a fan of Chandu: Tarak-TheMiracleTech

In the second few hours, Hero Nitin’s much awaited film ‘Check’ will hit the box office. So far the film has been successful in generating enough buzz and nitin and the team is aggressively promoting the film so as to leave no stone unturned.

As a disguise Young Tiger Jr. comes to NTR and makes some positive comments on ‘Check’ and it will definitely uplift the team spirit. “Chandu @ has always been a fan of literary writers with unique themes and storytelling. #Check looks super interesting. Best wishes to Chandu, @actor_nithiin and the entire team to be released tomorrow, ”Tarak wrote in his Twitter handle.

NTR’s comments were unexpected and Nitin is happy with this small encouragement. “Thank you so much for Uru Suu Ki @ tarak9999 bhai !! Hope you enjoy the film,” Nitin replied.

In fact, with nine releases on Friday, ‘Check’ is leading the race and all eyes are on the film.

