“Always adhered to safety regulations” – Ferrari to stop using U-Mask after Italy bans it | The SportsRush

"Always adhered to safety regulations" - Ferrari to stop using U-Mask after Italy bans it

“Always adhered to safety regulations” – The Ferrari F1 team will stop using the U-Mask and switch to a different brand from Imola Grand Prix after the Italian government confirmed the ban on it.

The SportsRush had earlier reported the ban on the U-Mask by the Italian Health Ministry. The Italian company has since announced that it will appeal against the decision, as its products are removed from the medical device database.

On 27th March, the ban was announced via a press conference and the Ferrari F1 team was given 5 days time to withdraw it. “They do not provide scientific evidence on the ability to maintain filter performance for up to 200 hours of use.”

The “Striscia la Notizia” campaign and tests also showed poor filtering results. It is an Italian satirical television program founded in 1988. Meant to be a parody of the daily news, Striscia la Notizia also satirizes government corruption and exposes scams. All this with the help of local reporters who are also comedians working with them.

This essentially meant Ferrari could continue using the masks during the Bahrain Grand Prix but will not have to switch to a different brand from their home race in Imola later this month. As per reports, the Maranello-based outfit has already finalized deal(s) for the aforementioned.

The certification for the masks was signed by someone without the requisite degree or authorization to do it. This compelled the Bolzano Public Prosecutor’s Office to launch an official investigation. A second case has been opened in Milan against the Director of the company.

Meanwhile, out of over 8000 tests conducted in Bahrain, twelve were found positive, including some Aston Martin members. Bahrain offered Pfizer vaccines to all the teams and F1 staff, as they now travel to Italy for the Imola Grand Prix.

Also read: “We’ve had to re-size”– Red Bull and Mercedes reveal their cost-cutting measures in 2021

