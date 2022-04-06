Always Ready beat Corinthians 2-0 in the group stage of the Copa Libertadores

Argentina’s Marcos Riquelme and Bolivian Rodrigo Ramallo registered a 2-0 win this Tuesday always ready in front of Corinthiansin group E savior cup,

The Bolivian team’s victory placed them with Colombian Deportivo Cali as the leader of the region, which was completed 2–0 with the latter’s win against Boca Juniors.

The account was opened in the 8th minute via a well-executed penalty by Riquelme and increased by Ramallo in the 46th minute.

From the start of the game, the Corinthians established control of the actions based on the inclinations of William on the left and the projections of Renato Augusto on the right.

However, a foul in Timo’s own field against Jorge Flores of Always Ready was cleared by a Chilean judge…