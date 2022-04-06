Always Ready Vs. Corinthians: Summary of the match for Libertadores | Match Day 1 | sports total

Always ready They beat Corinthians of Brazil 2-0 in a match played in La Paz this Tuesday for Group E of the 2022 Copa Libertadores.

The goal was scored by Marcos Riquelme from a penalty in 8 minutes and Rodrigo Ramallo on 46. Bolivia added its first three points, as Colombian Deportivo Cali beat Argentina’s Boca Juniors 2–0.

The Bolivians’ next game is against Boca in Buenos Aires on the 12th of this month and the Brazilian a day later against Deportivo Cali at their stadium, the Neo Quimica Arena in So Paulo.

