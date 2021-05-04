Aly Goni reveals that his mother, sister and kids at home are positive

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Aly Goni, who recently revealed that he has tested negative after feeling unwell, today shared that his family has tested positive for the virus. He also showed his concern towards the family who are battling the virus and asked for prayers for them.

Aly wrote, ”I can understand what people are feeling jinke ghar wale are positive.. My most of the family members are positive from last 9 days My mom My sister her kids, they are fighter the way they r fighting with this virus specially my baby munchkins. ya Allah reham. take care.”

I can understand what people are feeling jinke ghar wale are positive.. My most of the family members are positive from last 9 days My mom My sister her kids 💔 they are fighter the way they r fighting with this virus specially my baby munchkins ❤️ ya Allah reham 🙏🏼 take care – Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) May 4, 2021

These are tough times not only for Aly but for millions of those suffering from the virus. The comment section of his social media handle was soon flooded with comments from fans who responded to the actor’s tweet asking him to stay strong and ensuring that they are all praying for his family.

We pray for his family to recover soon!