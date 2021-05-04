ENTERTAINMENT

Aly Goni reveals that his mother, sister and kids at home are positive

Telly Updates

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Aly Goni, who recently revealed that he has tested negative after feeling unwell, today shared that his family has tested positive for the virus. He also showed his concern towards the family who are battling the virus and asked for prayers for them.

Aly wrote, ”I can understand what people are feeling jinke ghar wale are positive.. My most of the family members are positive from last 9 days My mom My sister her kids, they are fighter the way they r fighting with this virus specially my baby munchkins. ya Allah reham. take care.”

These are tough times not only for Aly but for millions of those suffering from the virus. The comment section of his social media handle was soon flooded with comments from fans who responded to the actor’s tweet asking him to stay strong and ensuring that they are all praying for his family.

We pray for his family to recover soon!

Swapnil

Namaste, I am a Blogger and a Voice Artist. Born with a flair to play with words, I invigorate feelings through thoughts, woven with words for the world to imbibe.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Avatar Avatar
6
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
5
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
5
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson
5
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
5
ENTERTAINMENT

Atithi In House Part 5 Web Series Released On Kooku App
5
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
5
ENTERTAINMENT

Lovely Massage Parlour Part 2 Release Date, Cast, Story
4
ENTERTAINMENT

Karthik Aryan will launch a new face in ‘Dostana 2’
4
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha (ANNS) 3rd May 2021 Today's Episode: Written Update Darsh Hates Nandini Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha (ANNS) 3rd May 2021 Today's Episode: Written Update Darsh Hates Nandini
4
ENTERTAINMENT

Written Update Darsh Hates Nandini

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top