Aly Goni wants to Marry Jasmin Bhasin; Says he has made up his mind – TMT Updates

Throughout the run of Bigg Boss 14, we not simply noticed folks preventing, we noticed love blooming too.  Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin turned one of the crucial adored couple of the season. The actors had a terrific stint in Bigg Boss 14 and have shot to a brand new pinnacle of success. However ever because the present obtained over, the followers have been ready for the 2 to announce their wedding ceremony.

Many instances, Aly has talked about how Bhasin is already very near his household and it can’t be extra apparent the place the duo is at present in Jammu celebrating the pageant of Ramzan with Goni’s household.

Speaking about it on size with ETimes TV, Goni stated, “Final 12 months throughout this time, I used to be caught in Mumbai with my cook dinner because of the countrywide lockdown. I missed my household quite a bit, akele bahut tough ho jaata hai. However if you find yourself with your loved ones, time ka pata hello nahi chalta. I thank god that I used to be capable of come to my hometown earlier than the lockdown this time. It’s like a blessing in disguise. The celebrations are in fact not the identical this 12 months. We are able to’t go to the masjid to supply our prayers anymore. Kuch masjids khuli hain yahan par, however we don’t need to take any danger. I additionally miss going to iftar events, unki alag raunak hoti thi. It’s not the identical anymore.”

Bhasin was really there in Jammu for a shoot which obtained cancelled and that led her to hitch Goni’s household. About it, Goni, stated, “My household loves Jasmin, they’re very blissful to have her in Jammu throughout Ramzan, unko achcha lagta hai. Truly, this isn’t her first Ramzan with us, teen saal se Ramzan mein Jasmin humare saath hello hoti hai. And since she loves cooking, she typically prepares our iftari, too.”

Speaking about if Aly is near Jasmin’s household, he stated, “I’ve solely met her mom two-three instances as a result of they keep in Kota and Mumbai bahut kam aate hain woh, however I share a great bond together with her mother, papa se ek en bar mila hoon, toh achche se jaanta nahi hoon abhi unko, however telephone par baat hoti hai sabse. ”

Goni additional stated, “I’ve made my thoughts. I need to marry her, mujhe pata hai agar shaadi karni hai toh issi se karni hai. We haven’t selected the date but, however I’m very certain that Jasmin is the lady for me.”

This declaration from Goni solely excited followers all of the extra, isn’t it?

