alyssa healy century, video, reaction, highlights

Alyssa Healy loves finals.

Two years after scoring 75 off 39 balls in Australia’s T20 World Cup in front of a packed MCG, the wicket-keeper batsman has once again proved that she is the queen of the finals.

The 32-year-old became the first player in ODI history to score a century in both the World Cup semi-finals and the final – male or female.

Just days after scoring 129 against the West Indies, his “fantastic” 170 took Australia to a scintillating 5-356.

It was also the highest score in a World Cup final in 2007, surpassing Adam Gilchrist’s score of 149 against Sri Lanka.

He was hit for 26 fours off 138 balls at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.