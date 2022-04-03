Alyssa Healy scores 170 in Women’s Cricket World Cup final, Australia posts 356

In the Women’s Cricket World Cup final against England, Australian opener Alyssa Healy scored 170 runs in 137 balls to put her side at a total of 356-5.

It was her highest One Day International score and highest individual score in the final, surpassing the mark of her compatriot Karen Rolton, who scored an unbeaten 107 against India in South Africa in 2005.

Australia’s total was the highest in the final and their two batsmen broke a long-standing record of a New Zealander on their way to get them there at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Sunday.

Hannah Peters / Getty Images Australian opener Alyssa Healy scored 170 runs in 137 balls to give her team a total of 356-5.

Healy scored 129 against West Indies in the semi-final and finished the tournament with 509.