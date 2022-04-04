Alyssa Healy’s innings ‘one of the best’ – Heather Knight

Heather Knight described Alyssa Healy’s match-winning innings as “one of the best” she has seen live since England’s loss to Australia in the Women’s World Cup final in Christchurch.

Healy scored a sensational 170 in a 71-run victory over 2017 winners England as Australia secured the title they won in 2013.