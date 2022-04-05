‘Am Bal Thackeray’s follower, a Shiv Sainik…’: Sanjay Raut warns after ED’s move | Mumbai news

Soon after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) attached properties linked to Sanjay Raut and his family under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the Shiv Sena MP said the central agency’s action was “vindictive”, and he is not scared of it.

The ED has attached eight land parcels in Alibaug and a flat in Mumbai’s Dadar suburb linked to Raut and his family. The agency issued a provisional attachment under the PMLA to freeze the land parcels (plots) and a flat. The attachment is linked to a money-laundering investigation linked to a ₹1,034- crore worth alleged land ‘scam’ related to the re-development of a ‘chawl’ in Mumbai, according to reports.

Speaking to reporters, the senior Shiv Sena leader said this had resulted from his efforts to establish the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi…