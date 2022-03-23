Amanda Bynes’s Conservatorship Is Over

Update (Wednesday, March 23 at 9:50 a.m.): Amanda Bynes has issued a statement given to People Magazine. In it he thanked his fans, his lawyer David A. Esquibias, and his parents, one of whom served as his mentor for the past nine years.

“Over the past several years, I have been working hard to improve my health so that I can live and work independently, and I will continue to prioritize my well-being in this next chapter,” she wrote. “I’m excited about my upcoming endeavors — including my fragrance line — and look forward to sharing more when I can.”

