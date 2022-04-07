Amanda Holden shares new addition to her home’s expansive back garden that fans say is ‘perfect’

Amanda Holden shares the latest addition to her gorgeous home. Posting pictures of the new feature on Instagram, fans flooded with comments calling it “perfect”.

sharing two photos on InstagramAmanda has created a ‘Garden Room’ and even has its own bar. Britain’s Got Talent judge captioned the post: “Thank you @intothegardenroom Even better for making bubbles and snuggles in the back garden.

“Perfect for an afternoon disco nap too! #BoughtAndPaidFor #SupportingLocalBusiness.” Fans commented that Amanda’s new garden construction is “better than my house”.

READ MORE: ITV The Chase’s Jenny Ryan Shocks Fans As The Vixen Reveals Her Incredible Singing Voice

(Image: noholdenbach / Instagram)

Amanda used Surrey and…