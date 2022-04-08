Amanda Holden shows fans her glam new Garden Cabin at Surrey Mansion

Amanda Holden gave fans a peek at her elaborate new garden cabin (Picture: AmandaHolden / Instagram)

Amanda Holden has shown off her gorgeous new Garden Cabin on Instagram and we’d like to gatecrash it right away.

Britain’s Got Talent judge shared photos on social media platforms on Thursday of the spectacular structure, made of glass and wood and perched atop manicured grass in the back garden of his London home.

Fans swooned in the star’s comments section on the building, which is more attractive than most people’s actual homes.

The space was decked out with a great bar with striped barstools and comfortable chairs and a coffee table in the lounge area.

In one of the two images, Amanda nailed her hair and makeup with a perfectly manicured…