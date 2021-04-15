Amanda Nunes set to defend UFC women’s bantamweight title against Julianna Pena

UFC girls’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes is about to defend her belt towards Julianna Pena at UFC 265 later this summer time.

ESPN’s Brett Okamoto was the primary to report that Nunes vs. Pena was official for UFC 265. That card will happen on August 7, however there isn’t any venue or location introduced for the cardboard but. With Las Vegas now permitting guests to the town, it’s potential the cardboard might be held there simply as UFC 264 is. However with many various states permitting followers to return and sit in arenas now, there’s a likelihood it might be held someplace else, resembling in Florida or Houston like UFC 261 and UFC 262 are, respectively.

Nunes (21-4) has gained her final 12 fights in a row and general holds an unimaginable UFC document of 14-1. Trying on the record of names that Nunes has vanquished is simply downright spectacular. The Brazilian has overwhelmed fighters resembling Germaine de Randamie, Valentina Shevchenko, Ronda Rousey, Holly Holm, Cris Cyborg, Miesha Tate, and Felisha Spencer, simply to call a number of. As nicely, she has been beating opponents at each 135lbs and at 145lbs. It’s simply extremely spectacular what she has been doing within the Octagon and it doesn’t seem as if she can be slowing down anytime quickly. Simply as she is each struggle, it appears affordable to count on Nunes can be favored to win this struggle.

Pena (10-4) is coming off of a submission win over Sara McMann to earn this title shot with Nunes. Pena doesn’t essentially should struggle for the belt, however there are usually not many different choices within the division. Nonetheless, contemplating she is simply 2-2 over her final 4 fights, she ought to really feel very lucky that the UFC is giving her this title shot. Pena can have the wrestling to make the struggle fascinating, nevertheless it’s onerous to confidently predict that she would be the one fighter who can provide Nunes issues within the UFC.

