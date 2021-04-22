LATEST

Amanda Ribas previews her UFC Vegas 26 fight against Angela Hill

Amanda Ribas is able to step again within the octagon.

Ribas (10-2) will combat the extraordinarily lively Angela Hill (13-9) on the primary card of UFC Vegas 26 on Might 8.

The combat will mark the second combat for Ribas in 2021. Earlier this yr in January at UFC 257, Ribas suffered her first UFC loss to Marina Rodriguez. Previous to the loss, Ribas received her first 4 UFC outings, which included victories over fan favourite Paige VanZant and rising contender Mackenzie Dern.

Amanda Ribas weighs in for her combat towards Emily Whitmire in June 2019. PhotoCred: FanSided

Forward of her UFC Vegas 26 combat, Ribas spoke to MyMMANews about her upcoming bout. She mentioned Hill as an opponent, the choice to do her coaching camp in her house nation of Brazil and combating in Las Vegas for the primary time in her UFC profession.

Other than the combat, Ribas opened up about her UFC 257 loss and the way she needs to remain lively in 2021.

You may watch her full interview within the video above.

A full record of fights introduced for UFC Vegas 26 are listed under:

Cory Sandhagen vs. T.J. Dillashaw
Donald Cerrone vs. Diego Sanchez
Ben Rothwell vs. Philipe Lins
Amanda Ribas vs. Angela Hill
Neil Magny vs. Geoff Neal
Diego Ferreira vs. Gregor Gillespie
Ryan Benoit vs. Zarrukh Adashev
Maurice Greene vs. M. Rogério de Lima
C. Aguilera vs. Carlston Harris
Tafon Nchukwi vs. Jun Yong Park
Nikolas Motta Damir Hadžović
Mike Trizano vs. Ľudovít Klein
F. Figueiredo vs. JP Buys

John Eric Poli
