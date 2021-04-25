ENTERTAINMENT

Amarinder Singh Writes To Centre, Demands Increase In Oxygen Quota

Amarinder Singh Writes To Centre, Demands Increase In Oxygen Quota

The state has a capability to retailer round 370 MT of liquid oxygen. (File)

Chandigarh:

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday wrote to Union Well being Minister Harsh Vardhan, urging for a rise within the state’s medical oxygen quota.

That is the second time in as many days when the chief minister has written to the Centre, highlighting depleting provides.

Presently, the TMT consumption of medical oxygen within the state is round 200 metric tonnes (MT), which is anticipated to rise to round 250-300 MT within the subsequent two weeks.

The CM directed Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan to pursue the matter with the Union authorities, with the caseload rising because of an inflow of sufferers from Delhi and different neighbouring states, pushing up the demand for medical oxygen, an announcement stated.

He additionally directed to hurry pressing provides to Amritsar, the place six individuals died because of a scarcity of oxygen at a personal hospital on Saturday.

He additionally requested the Principal Secretary (Industries) to report him after each 4 hours in regards to the hospital-wise demand for oxygen.

“As we speak’s letter to the Union well being minister adopted the Centre’s failure to extend the allocation to Punjab as per the brand new allocation of liquid medical oxygen issued on Saturday, regardless of a plea for enhancement to at the very least 250 MT (metric tonnes) of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) per day,” the assertion stated.

The CM on Sunday wrote, “The scenario has change into very grim over the previous just a few days as our provide of LMO has not been capable of meet the elevated demand.”

Amarinder Singh stated regardless of his request for the allocation of at the very least 250 MT of oxygen per day to Punjab from outdoors the state, the demand was not met.

He stated Punjab doesn’t have any main liquid medical oxygen manufacturing capability and is essentially depending on the provision from different states, thus necessitating the minister’s pressing intervention.

Presently, the TMT allocation of medical oxygen to Punjab from the Central pool is 105 MT, excluding the manufacturing of the native items which generate round 60 MT of liquid oxygen.

There are just a few strain swing adsorption (PSA) crops in authorities and personal hospitals which cater to a part of their calls for and add to the pool of oxygen obtainable for the state.

The state has a capability to retailer round 370 MT of liquid oxygen.

