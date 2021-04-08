Amarinder urges Modi to clear Rs 937 crore-worth projects for 400th anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur | India News – Times of India » todayssnews

LATEST

CHANDIGARH: Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to clear the state government’s proposal for launching various projects worth Rs 937 crores, including the development of Anandpur Sahib as smart city, to pay tributes to Guru Tegh Bahadur, whose 400th Prakash Purab will be celebrated this year.
Participating virtually in the high-level national committee meeting, convened by Modi to finalise plans for celebration of the 400th Prakash Purab, Amarinder said, “I urge Modi ji to ensure that this historic event is commemorated not only at national but at a global level”.
Briefing the Prime Minister on the memorandum sent to the Centre in this regard, Amarinder said his government plans to duly recognise the towns and villages associated with the life of Guru Sahib in the state by upgrading their infrastructure. Besides the city of Amritsar, the town of Anandpur Sahib and Baba Bakala are significant in this regard, he said. In addition, he said that there are 78 villages in the state graced by the Guru.
Amarinder said the proposal sent by the state government includes projects for development of infrastructure in and around Sri Anandpur Sahib, Amritsar and Baba Bakala; rejuvenation of village ponds and traditional water bodies for Water Conservation in 78 Punjab villages that were visited by the Guru; and setting up Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur School of Textile Technology and Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Institute of Handicrafts at Teacher Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, and Sathiala, Baba Bakala, respectively.
He further requested the Prime Minister that the government should release a special commemorative stamp on this occasion. He suggested that the commemorative events should be held all across the country, as well as at all Indian missions abroad, in order to carry the powerful message of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur’s life.
Amarinder informed the Prime Minister that the details of the main programme on May 1 are being finalised, keeping in mind the Covid situation in the country and particularly in Punjab.

