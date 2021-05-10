Amazon added Pakistan to the list of sellers, a great opportunity for exporters

Abdul Razak Dawood, advisor to Pakistan’s prime minister for commerce and investment, announced on Thursday that Amazon decided to add Pakistan to its approved seller list.

According to the description, Amazon’s list of sellers will provide an opportunity for exporters to sell their products through the platform, giving them access to market their products through the 3P model, which allows retailers to have third-party relationships Ones sell the brand directly to buyers. Through the market. Amazon also offers a 1P model for mass producers who want to produce for Amazon brand items.

This opportunity gives way to various Pakistani companies and brands, who are selling their products through their overseas offices. Inclusion of Pakistan in the Amazon seller list will help promote more businesses and online buyers to reach Pakistani brands. Pakistan’s Commerce Minister Razak Dawood announced the news through a series of tweets.

The development has been welcomed by Prime Minister Imran Khan, who said that the opportunity will open a gateway for the youth, and a new breed of young men and women entrepreneurs to join the export market.

“A great development as Amazon has finally approved that our sellers can export their goods through our system. Starting Amazon’s operations in Pakistan will open up opportunities for our youth as it will enable a new breed of young men and women entrepreneurs to join the export market. ” He tweeted.