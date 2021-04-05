Amazon app quiz April 5, 2021: Get answers to these five questions and win Rs 5,000 in Amazon Pay balance – Times of India » todayssnews

LATEST

Amazon is back with yet another dose of its daily app quiz. As part of the quiz today, it is giving the participants a chance to win Rs 5,000 in Amazon Pay balance.
The daily app quiz comprises of five questions that are based on general knowledge and current affairs. A participant has to answer all questions of the quiz correctly to become eligible for the prize.
Amazon quiz is an aap only quiz. It starts daily at 12 am and continues till 12 midnight. There is usually one winner of the quiz who is chosen via lucky draw.
Results of today’s quiz will be announced on April 6.
Here are five questions of today’s quiz along with their respective answers that can help you win Rs 5,000 in Amazon Pay balance
  1. Which observer-member of the Arctic Council has recently released a draft Arctic policy?
    India
  2. Which country’s ambassador was Diplomat Luca Attanasio, who recently got killed in the Democratic Republic of the Congo?
    Italy
  3. All the matches in the T20 international series between India and England in 2021 would be played in which city?
    Ahmedabad
  4. In which fictional universe do you use this place as a magical portal?
    Harry Potter
  5. What phenomenon causes this beautiful spectacle usually seen on the poles of the Earth?
    Solar Wind
