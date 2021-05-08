Amazon cancels prime day sale in India due to rising cases of Corona

Amazon India has postponed its annual prime day sale in India due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. The second wave of COVID-19 has wreaked havoc in the country. The virus has infected more than 4 million people and killed thousands. Due to increasing cases, there is a shortage of beds and oxygen cylinders in the hospitals of the country. Meanwhile, major tech companies including Amazon, Google have increased their support in the country with medical devices and other help. According to a CNBC report, Amazon had postponed Prime Day sales in India and Canada.

The company said it was suspending the annual sales schedule in both countries but did not announce a new date. Every year, Amazon hosts a two-day Prime Day Sale to attract new Prime customers. During the sale, Amazon offers discounts on its products, including smartphones, laptops, and other accessories. The company organizes sales to bring in new key members. During the sale, Prime members can avail special discounts on the products and receive their order in less than two days.

However, things are different this year as almost half of the country has a lockdown due to coronovirus and e-commerce platforms are only distributing other items. Prime Day sales usually take place in July, but this time due to the epidemic the corona virus will not be on a fixed date. In 2020, Amazon held a Prime Day Sale in the US and several other countries in October.

In the wake of the epidemic, many smartphone companies have also postponed their launch event. Realme was about to launch a flagship smartphone on 4 May, but CEO Madhav Sheth announced that the company would postpone the launching, annual event as the country is tackling the corona virus. The company had expected to launch Realme X7 Max and a 43-inch 4K TV at the launch event on May 4, but this did not happen.