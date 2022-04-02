Amazon Employees Just Voted to Join the Union—What Happens Next

A protester during a vote count to unite Amazon employees outside the offices of the National Labor Relations Board in New York, US, Friday, April 1, 2022.

Amazon employees on New York’s Staten Island just made history, becoming the first group to vote in favor of unionizing at a US facility run by the nation’s largest e-commerce company.

After an uphill battle, the result is a major defeat for Amazon, which has used all its might to keep organized workers off its premises. As of Friday, the Staten Island warehouse, known as JFK8, had 2,654 The union voted in favor and 2,131 opposed, with 67 ballots contesting it.

The fulfillment center doesn’t flip to become a union shop overnight, and potentially…