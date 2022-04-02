Amazon employees on Staten Island successfully voted to unionize

Union organizer Christian Smalls (c) celebrates speaking after April 1, 2022 Vote for , [+] Federalization of the Amazon Staten Island warehouse in New York. – Amazon employees in New York voted Friday to form the first US union in the e-commerce giant, a milestone for a company that has relentlessly opposed organized labor in its vast workforce. According to National Labor Relations Board ballots, workers at the Staten Island JFK8 warehouse voted 2,654 to 2,131 in support of the unionization campaign. (Photo by Andrea Renault / AFP) (Photo by Andrea Renault / AFP via Getty Images)