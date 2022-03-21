BUSINESS

Amazon Fab TV Fest Sale, TVs from OnePlus to Sony are available at half price, know offers – Amazon Fab TV Fest Sale Discount up to 55 percent on OnePlus Xiaomi Redmi and Samsung ttec

Posted on

Story Highlights

  • TV sale is going on on Amazon
  • can buy tv cheaply
  • Bank offers are available with discount

Fab TV Fest sale is going on on the e-commerce platform Amazon. Starting from March 20, this sale will run till March 25, in which many attractive offers are available. In this sale, consumers are getting a discount of up to Rs 1500 on other brands including OnePlus, Xiaomi, Redmi and Samsung. That is, you can get attractive discounts on good brands in this sale.

What is the offer?

Users are getting an instant discount of Rs 1500 on HDFC Bank credit cards till March 21, while discounts will be available on ICICI Bank cards from March 22 to March 25. Apart from this, users can get cashback of Rs 200 on their favorite TV under Amazon Pay Rewards. Let us know the details of some TV offers available in this sale.

Discount is available on these branded TVs

The name of LG is one of the most trusted brands in the TV segment. Attractive offers on the brand’s best selling TVs Amazon Sale I am getting. You can buy TV models from 32-inch to 55-inch at a starting price of Rs 15,999. In this sale, LG NanoCell TV 4K Ultra Series is available at a starting price of Rs 45,999.

Models in this series range from 43-inch to 55-inch screen size. Attractive discounts are being available on many smart TVs in the sale. You can buy TVs from many brands including VU, Akai, Onida, Iffalcon, TCL at a starting price of Rs 9,899.

cheap oneplus and redmi

OnePlus TV is also popular in the budget and mid premium segment. In this sale, you can buy the recently launched OnePlus TV U-series on EMI. There is a discount of Rs 1500 on this. OnePlus TV models are available in 32-inch to 55-inch screen sizes. Their price starts from Rs 16,499.

Attractive offers are also available on Redmi TV. Redmi TVs with screen sizes from 32-inch to 65-inch start at Rs.13,499. You can buy the recently launched Redmi TV X 4K series in this cell at an initial price of Rs 28,999.

Samsung also has offers

You can also buy Samsung Smart TV at an attractive price in this sale. The Wondertainment series of the brand starts at Rs.16,990. 10% discount is available on this on HDFC Bank Credit Card. At the same time, Samsung Crystal 4K Pro Series will be available in the sale at an initial price of Rs 37,990. You will be able to buy Sony TVs at a starting price of Rs 23,999. There will also be a flat discount of Rs 1500 on this.

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

648
BUSINESS

The Rock Project Under Armour Provides Up to 25% Off in Kohls
534
LATEST

Western Opening Movie for Crystar Has Footage Cut, But Only On PS4
470
BUSINESS

Nike Offers Sitewide Discount For Whole Week On Shoes, Apparel & Clothing
447
LATEST

Google Chrome ‘Incognito Mode’ Is Not As Incognito As You Might Think
LATEST

Keto Diet: 14 Healthy Sources of Fat To Enjoy On The Keto Diet
426
BUSINESS

Dish Confirms That It Will Become A Major US Mobile Carrier
415
LATEST

Huawei Launches Its Own Operating System Called HarmonyOS
399
LATEST

Top 10 Web Design Company New Zealand
390
LATEST

Asteroid The Size Of Great Pyramid Of Giza To Zip Past Earth Today
388
LATEST

Huawei May Challenge Google Maps Dominance With Its Own Mapping Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top