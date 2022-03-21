Amazon Fab TV Fest Sale, TVs from OnePlus to Sony are available at half price, know offers – Amazon Fab TV Fest Sale Discount up to 55 percent on OnePlus Xiaomi Redmi and Samsung ttec

Fab TV Fest sale is going on on the e-commerce platform Amazon. Starting from March 20, this sale will run till March 25, in which many attractive offers are available. In this sale, consumers are getting a discount of up to Rs 1500 on other brands including OnePlus, Xiaomi, Redmi and Samsung. That is, you can get attractive discounts on good brands in this sale.

What is the offer?

Users are getting an instant discount of Rs 1500 on HDFC Bank credit cards till March 21, while discounts will be available on ICICI Bank cards from March 22 to March 25. Apart from this, users can get cashback of Rs 200 on their favorite TV under Amazon Pay Rewards. Let us know the details of some TV offers available in this sale.

Discount is available on these branded TVs

The name of LG is one of the most trusted brands in the TV segment. Attractive offers on the brand’s best selling TVs Amazon Sale I am getting. You can buy TV models from 32-inch to 55-inch at a starting price of Rs 15,999. In this sale, LG NanoCell TV 4K Ultra Series is available at a starting price of Rs 45,999.

Models in this series range from 43-inch to 55-inch screen size. Attractive discounts are being available on many smart TVs in the sale. You can buy TVs from many brands including VU, Akai, Onida, Iffalcon, TCL at a starting price of Rs 9,899.

cheap oneplus and redmi

OnePlus TV is also popular in the budget and mid premium segment. In this sale, you can buy the recently launched OnePlus TV U-series on EMI. There is a discount of Rs 1500 on this. OnePlus TV models are available in 32-inch to 55-inch screen sizes. Their price starts from Rs 16,499.

Attractive offers are also available on Redmi TV. Redmi TVs with screen sizes from 32-inch to 65-inch start at Rs.13,499. You can buy the recently launched Redmi TV X 4K series in this cell at an initial price of Rs 28,999.

Samsung also has offers

You can also buy Samsung Smart TV at an attractive price in this sale. The Wondertainment series of the brand starts at Rs.16,990. 10% discount is available on this on HDFC Bank Credit Card. At the same time, Samsung Crystal 4K Pro Series will be available in the sale at an initial price of Rs 37,990. You will be able to buy Sony TVs at a starting price of Rs 23,999. There will also be a flat discount of Rs 1500 on this.