Amazon Prevails In Europe’s Big Tech Tax War As Court Strikes Down $300 Million Bill In Back Taxes – Forbes

Topline

One of Europe’s top courts dealt a heavy blow to the European Commission’s efforts to regulate big tech Wednesday, striking down a 2017 order for Amazon to pay over $300 million in back taxes, the latest in a series of major tax decisions on international companies from the bloc to be overruled in the courts.

The European Commission said Amazon’s tax dealings with Luxembourg were illegal Getty Images

Key Facts

Margrethe Vestager, who is executive vice president of the European Commission and serving her second term as the bloc’s antitrust chief, ordered Amazon in 2017 to pay 250 million euros (just over $300 million) to Luxembourg after the commission concluded the country had “illegally” allowed Amazon to pay four times less levels of tax than other companies. Amazon appealed, insisting it abided by international and Luxembourg tax law. The Luxembourg-based General Court, the second highest in the bloc, on Wednesday said the EU failed to prove Amazon received special treatment, throwing out the tax bill.

Key Background

Vestager, as the EU’s competition enforcer, is one of the most powerful regulators on the planet and she is known for being an outspoken opponent of big tech. Her attempts to tackle multinational tax avoidance have been spotty, losing cases against Starbucks (30 million euros) and Apple (13 billion euros) on appeal but winning against Fiat Chrysler ($33 million). Vestager has open investigations against Nike and Ikea.

What To Watch For

It’s possible the bloc may appeal the ruling. It did with its case against Apple, after the company won an appeal over an order to pay 13 billion euros to Ireland in back taxes.

Surprising Fact

Vestager was a well-known politician before she joined the European Commission and writers of the popular Danish political drama Borgen said the show’s lead character was inspired by her. In Brussels, she is also known for knitting elephants, particularly during meetings.

Further Reading

Amazon’s Luxembourg tax set-up faces judgment day in EU court (Politico)

New EU Rules Could Fine U.S. Tech Giants Billions (Forbes)

In EU Tax Case Appeals, Starbucks Wins and Fiat Loses (Forbes)