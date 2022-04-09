Amazon raises Prime membership rates for the first time for Canadians

Amazon is raising the price of its Prime membership in Canada.

The e-commerce giant’s subscription service, which offers free shipments on multiple items, access to its Prime Video streaming platform and a range of other benefits, will begin phasing out immediately in higher fees for new customers.

Existing users will see a jump in their prices from next month.

Amazon says Prime’s monthly fee will drop from $2 to $9.99 per month, while the annual renewal package will increase from $20 to $99 per year.

This is the first price increase for Prime since Amazon introduced subscriptions to Canadians in January 2013.

The company says it does what it calls “Amazon continues to invest heavily in Prime,” with a wider product selection and free one-day shipping on items launched earlier this year.