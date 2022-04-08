Amazon will increase the cost of Prime membership in Canada – National

Amazon is raising the price of its Prime membership in Canada.
The e-commerce giant’s subscription service, which offers free shipments on multiple items, access to its Prime Video streaming platform and a range of other benefits, will begin phasing out immediately in higher fees for new customers.
Existing users will see a jump in their prices from next month.
Amazon says Prime’s monthly fee will drop from $2 to $9.99 per month, while the annual renewal package will increase from $20 to $99 per year.
This is the first price increase for Prime since Amazon introduced subscriptions to Canadians in January 2013.
