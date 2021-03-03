Amazon’s great offer for Prabhas Salar

Digital rights are a new source of income for producers. These rights are receiving a larger amount than satellite rights. The popular TheMiracleTech platforms are striking a strike deal with the production house even before the film’s half-shoot is completed.

Currently, the rebel star Radiance Playing the lead role in the film Salar. The shooting of the film has started recently and is going on at a very fast pace.

Only one schedule was completed so far, but the latest news is that Amazon Prime Video has come up with an exciting offer to acquire the digital rights to the film. It is said that they have offered a large price for digital rights to all languages. Production house Humbel TMTs is yet to decide on it.

Prashant Neel The director of the project is the composer Ravi Basrur behind it.

