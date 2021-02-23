ENTERTAINMENT

Amazon’s ‘Modern Love’ S2 is heading for a big star-studded affair!

Posted on

Amazon prime video Has revealed the huge A-list of the second season of ‘Modern Love’, which will premiere later this year on stage. ‘Modern Love’ is a romantic anthology series based on The New York Times column of the same name.

Newly added members of the cast are Gbenga Akinagbe, Susan Blackwell, Lucy Boynton, Tom Burke, Zoe Chao, Maria Dizzia, Minnie Driver, Grace Edwards, Dominic Fishback, Katherine Gallagher, Kit Harrington, Garrett Hedlund, Telsi Hyunah, Nikki M. James, Aparna Nancherla, Larry Owens, Zen Pace, Ana Paquin, Issac Powell, Ben Rapaport, Milne Ray, Jack Raynor, Miranda Richardson, Marquis Rodriguez, James Julie, Zuzanna Zdkowski, Lulu Wilson, Don Wicherley, and Jenna Yee.

Modern love’Made by John Carney (‘ Sing Street ‘,’ Once ‘), who has also written, directed and executive produced the Amazon series. Each episode will bring some of the best stories in the column to viewers and explore unique and complex stories of love filled with their own joys and tribulations.

In addition to Carney, John Crowley (‘Brooklyn’), Marta Cunningham (‘Insecure’), Jesse Pertz (‘Glow’), and Andrew Ranells (‘Black Monday’), will also direct episodes from the Amazon Prime Anthology series and Celine Held . And Logan George (‘Topside’) will co-direct an episode.

Sean Fogel and Daniel Jones, editors of the ‘Modern Love’ column, serve as co-producers, while Todd Hoffman, Trish Hoffman, Anthony Bregman, Katlin Roper and executive producer for the second season of The New York Times’ Choiré Sicha Act as. Modern Love ‘.

‘Modern Love’ is produced by Amazon Studios, Stored Media Group, Likely Story and The New York Times. ‘Modern Love’ Season 2 will launch later this year on Amazon Prime Video.

Stay tuned to binged.com to get the latest information on all things entertainment!

Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.7K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
2.2K
ENTERTAINMENT

Bombat Telugu Movie Review – A Silly Excuse of a Film
1.6K
ENTERTAINMENT

Super Over Aha Video: A Tragedy With Film Director Praveen Verma – Binged
1.3K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
931
ENTERTAINMENT

Horimiya Chapter 123: Release Date Roses and Spoilers – Anime News and Facts
907
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
833
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
727
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });