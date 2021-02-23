Amazon’s ‘Modern Love’ S2 is heading for a big star-studded affair!

Amazon prime video Has revealed the huge A-list of the second season of ‘Modern Love’, which will premiere later this year on stage. ‘Modern Love’ is a romantic anthology series based on The New York Times column of the same name.

Newly added members of the cast are Gbenga Akinagbe, Susan Blackwell, Lucy Boynton, Tom Burke, Zoe Chao, Maria Dizzia, Minnie Driver, Grace Edwards, Dominic Fishback, Katherine Gallagher, Kit Harrington, Garrett Hedlund, Telsi Hyunah, Nikki M. James, Aparna Nancherla, Larry Owens, Zen Pace, Ana Paquin, Issac Powell, Ben Rapaport, Milne Ray, Jack Raynor, Miranda Richardson, Marquis Rodriguez, James Julie, Zuzanna Zdkowski, Lulu Wilson, Don Wicherley, and Jenna Yee.

Modern love’Made by John Carney (‘ Sing Street ‘,’ Once ‘), who has also written, directed and executive produced the Amazon series. Each episode will bring some of the best stories in the column to viewers and explore unique and complex stories of love filled with their own joys and tribulations.

In addition to Carney, John Crowley (‘Brooklyn’), Marta Cunningham (‘Insecure’), Jesse Pertz (‘Glow’), and Andrew Ranells (‘Black Monday’), will also direct episodes from the Amazon Prime Anthology series and Celine Held . And Logan George (‘Topside’) will co-direct an episode.

Sean Fogel and Daniel Jones, editors of the ‘Modern Love’ column, serve as co-producers, while Todd Hoffman, Trish Hoffman, Anthony Bregman, Katlin Roper and executive producer for the second season of The New York Times’ Choiré Sicha Act as. Modern Love ‘.

‘Modern Love’ is produced by Amazon Studios, Stored Media Group, Likely Story and The New York Times. ‘Modern Love’ Season 2 will launch later this year on Amazon Prime Video.

