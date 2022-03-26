Amber Alert for missing northern B.C. children cancelled – Peace Arch News

The man was taken into custody. Mother and her two children are safe and getting support

The Fort St John RCMP had issued an AMBER alert for two children they believed were abducted late Saturday morning, but by late afternoon, the alert had been rescinded.

Police believed the children were taken by their mother, Don Ballamy, along with their father, Jason Dalrymple, against their wishes. It was believed that they were heading east towards Ontario, so…