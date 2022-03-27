Amber alert issued for two children in Fort St. John

The RCMP believes Jason Dalrymple, 36, has taken 23-year-old Don Bellamy and his two children from their home in Fort St. John against their will and that they are in danger. The mother and her children were last seen on March 24 at around 11 am. The suspect is believed to be heading east, possibly Ontario.

Police say Dalrymple is a suspect.

The four are believed to have been traveling in an olive-green 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee with BC license plate HT1-84A.

The group was last seen in the area of ​​8919 91st St. at Fort St. John.

Anyone who sees them is told not to contact and to call 911 immediately.

Liam Ballamy is described as four feet tall and 40 pounds with short, brown hair. Myra Ballamy is said to be two feet tall and 25 pounds,…