Amber alert issued in Fort St. John for two abducted children | Energeticcity.ca

The license plate number is HT184A. Mounties is advising the public not to contact the family and to call 911.

The mother of children with dark brown hair and brown eyes is 23 years old, five feet tall, weighs about 110 pounds. She has a mark on her forehead and she can wear blue glasses.

The suspect, Dalrymple, is 36 years old and often wears a hat or cap. According to the police, he has a mustache or a goat.

Liam has short, dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Blue-hazel eyes Myra has very light hair.

If you see any of these people, call 911 immediately.

Jason Dalrymple