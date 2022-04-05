Amber Athey fired for comparing Kamala Harris suit to UPS uniform

A conservative writer and commentator says she was fired from a radio job and accused of being a racist after mocking the brown suit worn by Vice President Kamala Harris that looked like a UPS uniform.

Amber Athey, the Washington editor of the world edition of The Spectator magazine, claimed she lost her regular spot on DC talk station WMAL after referencing the delivery giant’s slogan in a tweet about Harris’ dress at the State of the Union address. Gave.

“Kamala Looks Like A UPS Employee – What Can Brown Do For You?” athes Read the tweet of March 1, “Nothing good, apparently.”

According to Athe, who described his experience in a the audience The column, tweet initially did not make any waves.

A few days later, however, Athe “spoken critically of the protests …