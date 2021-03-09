Amber Heard has been fired: check the actress’ net worth with us – film daily

If you haven’t heard of Amber Hurd, the Texan actress and model, then you must have at least heard of Johnny Depp’s ex-wife, Amber Hurd. Aquaman The co-star found herself in the spotlight when she alleged that her ex-husband abused her. Then, two high-profile defamation lawsuits led to allegations of abuse against him: one between him and Depp, and the other between Depp and the British tabloid Sun.

Thus, when reports surfaced that Herd is losing his role AquamanSpeculation about why the flight took place in a bigger frenzy than the hungry Pyranhas at the time of feeding. With all this speculation and controversy, we are amazed at how much net worth Amber Hurd has earned. Dive into rumors about the herd and is there any truth here for him!

fired from Aquaman 2

Recently, when a dispute broke out Yahoo! News DC Comics Report ‘ Aquaman Alleged franchise Let amber herd go From the role of Meera. However, this was not for reasons related to his controversial prior relationship with Johnny Depp, as previously thought.

According to an Australian news source, the real reason for the alleged firing of Amber Heard sausage roll There appears to be a breach of his contract. The report stated the following: “Amber Hurd did not pass her physical exam. He is at a few pounds and is in terrible shape. There is a clause in his contract that says he must be in good form before shooting and has violated it. “

Other news reports state that Amber has been replaced by Hurd Game of thronesIn ‘Emilia Clarke Aquaman. “That being said, Emilia Clarke, who is popular for her role as Daenerys Targaryen game of Thrones It is fully ready to replace him. Amber essayed Mera’s character in the Jason Mamoa starrer. “

Despite several news outlets confirming “Amber Hurd’s position to be fired”, the entire case has been reevaluated and some sources have stated that Amber Hurd is not, in fact, out of Mira’s role Aquaman. Warner Bros. has not made a statement The reason for the false (or true) rumors alone about Herd’s exit.

Total value

According to Rich gorilla, Amber Hurd’s total earnings are estimated to be approximately $ 9 million as of 2021. The professional model-actress began her career in 2003 with cameos in music videos and small scale films.

In the next decade, Amber herd recognized With films like All boys love mandy lane (2006), machete Kills (2013), and The danish girl (2015). In 2017, Shraddha was cast in the role of Mera in the superhero film Justice League And joined the DC Extended Universe.

The actress reprized the starring role with Jason Mamoa in 2018 Aquaman Which became the fifth highest grossing film of the year. Increasing the popularity of her superhero role, Amber Heard became the cosmetics global spokesperson, L’Oréal Paris – its net worth adder.

Relationship with Depp worsens

Amber was herd Married johnny depp From 2015 to 2017 but the pair’s divorce became controversial as Herd began claiming that she suffered from Depp’s misconduct during their marriage.

Following public confessions of domestic abuse from her ex-husband, Johnny Depp filed a defamation suit against Amber Hurd – accusing his ex-wife that she was the abusive party. according to a Three hearted The article was cut off at one point in Depp’s finger during an argument that prevented one of his abusive relationships with Hurd Pirates of the Carribean TMTing.

While Amber Hurd denies the accusations of defamation, a trial for the proceedings is scheduled for May 2021. Johnny Depp also filed a lawsuit against the publishers Sun In related grievances, Hurd is characterized as an important witness for the defense. In November 2020, the High Court of England and Wales ruled that the Depp cases were defeated and heard that the majority of the charges were proved to be of civil standard.

With ever-increasing lawsuits and shrinking film projects, Amber Heard’s net worth could possibly be a hit, while high-profile scandals could lead to publicity Tip Herd’s film career anyhow.

