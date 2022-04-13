Amber Heard ‘has been living and breathing this lie for years,’ Johnny Depp’s lawyers tell libel trial

Heard’s lawyers warned a Virginia jury on Tuesday that a trial by Johnny Depp on defamation charges against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, is likely to last six weeks.

Hurd’s lawyer J. “You’re going to see who the real Johnny Depp is — behind the fame, behind the pirate costumes,” Benjamin Rottenborn told the jury during opening statements at the civil trial. “Because Johnny Depp came up with this case, it’s all going to come out.”

Depp sued Heard for defamation in Fairfax County Circuit Court after he wrote a Op-ed excerpt in The Washington Post In 2018 referred to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse”.

Depp says the article indirectly slanders Heard by citing abuse allegations made by Heard in 2016. Depp denied abusing him.

heard…