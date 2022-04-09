Amber Heard: Johnny Depp celebrates daughter’s first birthday ahead of court case

A Amber Heard has celebrated her daughter’s first birthday as “the greatest year ever”.

The Aquaman actress shared the surprising news of becoming a mother last July when she revealed she wants to have a baby “on her own terms.”

She said she named her daughter Onagh Paige Heard and she was born on April 8.

Marking her first birthday with a photo of the couple sitting on the floor surrounded by pink balloons, she wrote: “My little o is one year old today. I still can’t believe you’re here. Greatest year ever.” “

