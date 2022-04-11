Amber Heard ‘paying the price for speaking out against men in power’ ahead of $100 million Johnny Depp trial

Actress Amber Heard has said she continues to pay women to “speak out against men in power” ahead of a $100 million lawsuit against ex Johnny Depp.

The star, who faced Depp in US court this week, told fans she hopes she and Johnny can move on after the defamation case.

3 Amber Heard has said that she continues to pay the price for women for ‘speaking out against the men in power’. credit: The Sun

3 Depp will face Heard in US court this week credit: getty

Hurd, 35, said Johnny was suing her for a 2018 Washington Post op-ed she wrote recounting her experience of violence and domestic abuse.

“I never took her name, I wrote about the price women pay for speaking out against the men in power,” she said.

Depp, 58, sued for $50 million for the article, and Heard retaliated…