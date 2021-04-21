Amber Heard returns for ‘Aquaman 2’: Should movies with her be cancelled? – Film TMT

DCEU followers are positively able to go beneath the ocean and to struggle. Actress Amber Heard posted a photograph from what appeared to the set of the lengthy awaited Aquaman 2 set to Twitter on Saturday. Within the picture, we see Heard studying a ebook in what seems to be her onset trailer. Within the picture? Crimson. Hair. Mera pink hair, to be exact. That was sufficient to ship followers into suits.

For those who’ve been dwelling beneath a rock the previous couple of years when it comes to celeb information, then it’s best to know that the break-up between Amber Heard & Johnny Depp has been rocky, to say the least. Either side are slinging allegations of home violence & abuse on the different. It prompted films with Johnny Depp to drop the actor, such because the Unbelievable Beast franchise.

Rumor had it that Amber Heard was going to be dropped in the same means from the DCEU franchise as properly. Clearly, this hasn’t occurred. Whereas we’ll by no means know the true story about Depp & Heard’s relationship, the query is ought to we watch films with Amber Heard in them? Nobody desires to help an individual who’s an abuser, in spite of everything. So what’s the factor to do? Ought to Heard be fired from the DCEU?

TL;DR: Sure

That is all the time going to be a difficult minefield to navigate as we attempt to be moral shoppers of the media that we watch. After all, there’s all the time questioning the place is the road to attract within the metaphorical sand. Do you cease watching Glee due to Mark Salling’s baby pornography conviction? Do you not watch Demise on the Nile due to Armie Hammer’s cannibalism fetish and sexual assault allegations?

In regard to films with Amber Heard, particularly Aquaman 2, there isn’t a actual reply. However, truthfully, if she has this scandal, these allegations of home abuse in opposition to her that has followers all riled up, then, sure, fireplace her from Aquaman 2. Warner Bros owns each the DCEU movie rights and the movie rights to Harry Potter. Depp was let go from Unbelievable Beasts as a consequence of these allegations.

Naturally, if these allegations are being laid in opposition to Amber Heard and followers are up in arms over watching films with Amber Heard in them, then, properly, take away Amber Heard from the equation, discover a new actress to take over the function of Mera. She wasn’t lighting the world on fireplace, if we’re being actual. So, who is aware of? Possibly the following particular person will likely be even higher.

However ought to we watch films with Amber Heard in it?

Hear, we’re not right here to be the thought police with you or the “what are you watching” police both. All of it comes all the way down to how you really feel watching one thing with the information that the people who find themselves both in it or created it have allegations in opposition to them. You’ll be able to learn Harry Potter with the information that JK Rowling is a transphobe, however nonetheless benefit from the story? Go for it.

Truthfully, it comes all the way down to how one can deal with this, you recognize? It’s like watching an previous film or tv present whereas figuring out that the star abused his household or sexually assaulted individuals. Time, nonetheless, positively softens individuals with that information. Within the second, nonetheless, it comes all the way down to for those who really feel comfy watching films with Amber Heard figuring out the allegations in opposition to her.

Granted, the correct factor to do is take a step again from the function, take a while away from the highlight, and concentrate on no matter points have arisen from the courtroom circumstances, the break-ups, and the allegations. Fan reactions must also be accounted for as a result of, properly, that’s the place the film is. Will Aquaman 2 take a dip as a consequence of Amber Heard’s involvement? This all stays to be seen.

