Amber Heard’s lawyers describe Johnny Depp as “a monster”

The trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday in Fairfax County, Virginia.

The defamation lawsuit pitting Johnny Depp against Amber Heard began Monday in Fairfax County, Virginia. Two ex-spouses, who accuse each other, run into a trial that should last about six weeks. Other celebrities such as Elon Musk, James Franco, Ellen Barkin or Paul Bettany will also testify at the bar.

Johnny Depp is suing his ex-wife for $50 million after the Washington Post published an article in which he accused her of domestic violence, without naming her. Amber Heard’s lawyers told a US court the hell the 35-year-old actress must have gone through. Episodes of “Rage” that ended in “Verbal Aggression”,…