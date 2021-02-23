“Ambitions are great” – Williams to become Alpine’s junior team; Italian Paper Report | sport

“Ambitions are great” – Williams left Mercedes’ ship and ally with Alpine under the new leadership, as the French team’s eyes progressed.

Williams enjoyed a long-term partnership with Mercedes, but McLaren expanded his relationship with the reigning champion, it seems appropriate. Alpine Williams to swoop away.

According to a report published by the Italian newspaper Gazetta dello sport On Tuesday, Williams joined hands with Alpine, leaving the Mercedes ship.

“The ambitions are great, and it is very clear to De Meo as well as anyone who understands motorsport, that as long as Alpine is on its own, it will not be able to compete with Mercedes on equal terms , Which has three customers (McLaren, Aston Martin, Williams), Ferrari (Alfa Romeo and Haas) and Honda (Red Bull and Alfa Tauri), “the paper said.

In a span of two years, Alpine lost three major customers in Red Bull, Alpha Tauri and McLaren this year, leaving them with no scope to export their power unit.

Therefore, the arrival of Williams could make the French team’s business easier, which might never manage to get its former customers back again in the future.

A Field Groom Academy For Products

In addition, the paper speculated that Williams could also be a sister team to Alpine, where the latter would develop their academy products.

Currently, Alpine has bright prospects to name after Christian Lundgaard and Guanu Zhou, and will need a spot in F1 by 2022. Alpine will need to free up their space to accommodate them, which is not going to happen.

Therefore, it is better to draw some bargaining power over another team. If Alpine manages to exert control over Williams, George Russell will need to be moved by Mercedes in 2022.