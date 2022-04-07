‘Ambulance’ is one of Michael Bay’s best movies

ambulance poster universal

patient vehicle (2022) 136 min Rated R

Directed by Michael Bay and written by Chris Fedecki

Shot by Robert de Angelis and edited by Pietro Scalia

Starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Eiza Gonzalez and Garrett Dillahunt

Courtesy of Universal opens theatrically on April 8

Based on Larit’s Munch-Petersen ambulance, the English language remake of Michael Bay and Chris Fedak expands and localizes this old-school high-concept programmer. Working with your lowest budget for an action film (pain gain cost $26 million in 2013) since his feature debut bad boys In 1995, $40 million patient vehicle Michael Bay is the Blumhouse equivalent of Chamber Piece. Most of its running time is three…