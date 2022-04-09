Ambulance movie review and movie summary (222)

Will Cam’s hostage experience—she’s the EMT in Danny and Will’s stolen ambulance, if you haven’t put it together yet—rekindle her passion for saving lives? who’s to say? What can be said is that once an ambulance moves at “speed”—an awkward chase through the streets of traffic-free Los Angeles, the stakes rise until the cam buries the cop’s wrist into the open chest cavity. -Don’t Get Deep, demonstrates a life-saving procedure with the help of two trauma surgeons who come to FaceTime from a golf course. Squishy geyser has blood pouring out of the soldier’s wound. Danny is behind the wheel, rolling down a traffic cone and erratically accelerating the highway overpass at 60 mph. Will is attached to the body on a stretcher, which acts as a human blood bag, like in “Mad Max: Fury…”.