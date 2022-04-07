‘Ambulance’ Review: Michael Bay Is Our Emergency Movie Technician

Before the major chase and shooting begins, the eponymous vehicle and its heroic EMT, Cam Thompson (Eiza González), participate in a young car-crash hunt that has been mounted on a piece of iron fence. Accidents like this are the main part of the show like “Grey’s Anatomy” And “9-1-1,” and “Ambulance” can be seen as a constant critique of television’s home presentation of the disaster. Cam rescues the child in the morning and, by the time rush hour arrives, is performing emergency abdominal surgery in the middle of a car chase while chatting with trauma surgeons via video chat. Explosive cars and a blazing spleen, sliced ​​together in the perfect counterpoint: That’s cinema, kids.

So are the wild vertical drone shots in which the camera rockets skyward…